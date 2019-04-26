Wedbush Weighs in on Global Payments Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the business services provider will earn $6.64 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

NYSE:GPN opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $144.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $425,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,577.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $4,505,669.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,191,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,329 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,584 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

