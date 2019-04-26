Wedbush Weighs in on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “In-Line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Floor & Decor to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.80. 330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Felicia D. Thornton acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $98,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,272.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,673,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $250,252,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,938,252 shares of company stock worth $260,821,578. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Floor & Decor by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Floor & Decor by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.