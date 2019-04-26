Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,071 Bunge Ltd (BG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bunge by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bunge had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

