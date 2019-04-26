Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 6,709 Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,709 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 58.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after purchasing an additional 336,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $101,433.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $282,338.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,570 shares of company stock worth $506,670 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Monday, February 11th. MKM Partners set a $39.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

