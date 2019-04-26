WEC Energy Group (WEC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-3.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.48 to $3.52 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $77.64. 1,399,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

In other news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 49,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,711,478.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $1,035,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

