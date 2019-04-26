WCOIN (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $126,050.00

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One WCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WCOIN has traded flat against the dollar. WCOIN has a market capitalization of $126,050.00 and $0.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00433862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.01010907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00177984 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WCOIN Token Profile

WCOIN’s genesis date was December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,990,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official website is www.wawllet.com . WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet and its Facebook page is accessible here

WCOIN Token Trading

WCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.