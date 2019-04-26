Walmart (WMT) Shares Gap Down to $103.52

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $106.59, but opened at $103.52. Walmart shares last traded at $101.53, with a volume of 7958613 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Get Walmart alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $305.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $113,650,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock worth $1,406,078,670. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,233,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,639,326,000 after purchasing an additional 310,609 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,899.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058,442 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Walmart (WMT) Shares Gap Down to $103.52” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/walmart-wmt-shares-gap-down-to-103-52.html.

Walmart Company Profile (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.