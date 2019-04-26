W W Grainger (GWW) PT Set at $318.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $318.00 target price on W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W W Grainger from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W W Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an add rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.30.

Shares of GWW traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

In other W W Grainger news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

