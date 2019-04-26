Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IGD opened at $6.61 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

