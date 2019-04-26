Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Given Sell Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $543.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

