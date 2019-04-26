Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €201.00 ($233.72) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €187.08 ($217.54).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €155.46 ($180.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52-week high of €178.12 ($207.12).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

