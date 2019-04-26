Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 13,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $119.37 and a 52 week high of $162.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

