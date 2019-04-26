Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 771 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,433,000 after purchasing an additional 365,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,433,000 after purchasing an additional 365,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 973,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $28,030,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont bought 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,836 shares in the company, valued at $637,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $43.73 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $790.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

