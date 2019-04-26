Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $17.87 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 13,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2,862.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $54,619.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 64,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $2,622,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,352 shares of company stock worth $13,701,434. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.72.

NYSE BSX opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

