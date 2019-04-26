Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viavi Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.99.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 41,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,061. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.88. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.93 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $63,924.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock worth $91,685. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $23,704,000. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $13,751,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $11,993,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,993,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 818,549 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

