Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $468,118.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00007591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bleutrade. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $468,118.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.02976413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.40 or 0.05019940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.01392666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.01189151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00103992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.01189307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00308812 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00029743 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 49,210,497 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, QBTC, Coinroom, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, YoBit, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

