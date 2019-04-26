Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,844,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,698 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 140,401 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,621,000 after acquiring an additional 487,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.09. 8,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,390. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $87.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $3.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

