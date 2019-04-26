UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Lessened by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,210,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,392,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,930 shares of company stock worth $3,254,083. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $230.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

