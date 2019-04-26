United Oil & Gas (UOG) Shares Up 14.7%

United Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UOG) shares shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.86 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.84 ($0.05). 1,199,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and a PE ratio of -9.61.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UOG)

United Oil & Gas Plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition of non-core oil and gas licenses as development, exploration, and production partners. It holds interests in two licenses, including PL090 in the Wessex Basin, onshore United Kingdom; and the Podere Gallina in the Po Valley region of onshore Italy.

