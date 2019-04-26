United Microelectronics (UMC) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.19.

UMC opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.81. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at $1,755,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

