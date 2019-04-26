Union Pacific (UNP) PT Raised to $201.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $192.00 to $201.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of UNP opened at $175.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $126.37 and a 1-year high of $179.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

In other news, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,287 shares of company stock worth $5,206,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 27.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $6,388,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 746,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 101,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $2,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

