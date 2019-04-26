Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 114,401 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,637,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18,524.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,588,181,000 after purchasing an additional 859,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,284,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,145,199,000 after purchasing an additional 270,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Union Pacific stock opened at $175.49 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $126.37 and a one year high of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,287 shares of company stock worth $5,206,315 in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

