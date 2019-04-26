Unilever NV (UN) Shares Bought by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp grew its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,374.5% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,845,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 516.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 677,554 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 761.0% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,366,000 after purchasing an additional 261,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,981,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 117,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of UN opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.4641 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

