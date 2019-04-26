UBS Group Raises The Coca-Cola (KO) Price Target to $52.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of KO opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,527,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

