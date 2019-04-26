UBS Group Boosts Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Price Target to $29.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.
MRVL opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,576 shares in the company, valued at $604,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,857,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.