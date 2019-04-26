UBS Group Boosts Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Price Target to $29.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

MRVL opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,576 shares in the company, valued at $604,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,857,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

