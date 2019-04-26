Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $252,000 Position in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 252,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,299,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $1,132,780.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,837.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,105 shares in the company, valued at $940,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

