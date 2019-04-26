Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 26,114 Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,279,000 after buying an additional 1,515,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,400,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,278,000 after buying an additional 1,465,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,378,000 after buying an additional 1,432,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,544,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,378,000 after buying an additional 1,432,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 801.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,176,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,045,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY opened at $9.96 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 26,114 Valley National Bancorp (VLY)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/two-sigma-advisers-lp-purchases-shares-of-26114-valley-national-bancorp-vly.html.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.