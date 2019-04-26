Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Earns Outperform Rating from FIG Partners

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FIG Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Two Rivers Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

TRCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Two Rivers Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ TRCB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.