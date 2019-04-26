Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Earns Outperform Rating from FIG Partners

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FIG Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Two Rivers Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
TRCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.
NASDAQ TRCB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Two Rivers Bancorp
Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
