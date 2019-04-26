Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

TWO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.79. 27,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.52. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $232,576.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 173,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,451.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,239,919.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,572 shares of company stock worth $1,859,327. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 44.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,929,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,406,000 after buying an additional 6,798,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,123,000 after buying an additional 199,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

