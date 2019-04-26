Twitter (TWTR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Vertical Group raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Twitter stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a net margin of 42.20% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $741,507.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,572 shares in the company, valued at $32,875,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $42,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 797,603 shares of company stock worth $24,834,880. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 140,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 92.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

