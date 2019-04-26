Trivago (TRVG) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has $5.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered Trivago from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Trivago has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -64.43, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the first quarter worth about $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

