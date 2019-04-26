Triumph Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,470 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,683% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.

Shares of TGI opened at $23.78 on Friday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.69.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.35%. The company had revenue of $807.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

In other news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $249,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,044.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,853 shares of company stock worth $1,578,285. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Triumph Group by 135.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

