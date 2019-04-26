Travis Perkins (TPK) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,431.50 ($18.71) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,489 ($19.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.37%.

In related news, insider John P. Carter sold 26,739 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($19.04), for a total value of £389,587.23 ($509,064.72). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,235 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £802.75 ($1,048.94).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

