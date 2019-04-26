Transition Metals (XTM) Shares Down 13.6%

Transition Metals Corp (CVE:XTM) shares traded down 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 123,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 135,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Transition Metals from C$0.38 to C$0.29 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $4.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has a portfolio of approximately 25 gold, copper, nickel, and platinum projects primarily in Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan.

