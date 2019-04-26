Traders Sell Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) on Strength (PANW)

Investors sold shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $52.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $107.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.95 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Palo Alto Networks had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Palo Alto Networks traded up $1.81 for the day and closed at $241.09

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.66, for a total transaction of $6,529,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $8,654,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,044 shares of company stock worth $56,171,679 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

