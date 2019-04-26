Traders sold shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $338.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $440.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.09 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Russell 2000 ETF had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded up $2.34 for the day and closed at $157.57

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) on Strength (IWM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/traders-sell-shares-of-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-on-strength-iwm.html.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.