Traders Sell Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) on Strength (IWM)

Traders sold shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $338.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $440.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.09 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Russell 2000 ETF had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded up $2.34 for the day and closed at $157.57
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
