Traders Sell Citrix Systems (CTXS) on Strength (CTXS)

Investors sold shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $33.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.37 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Citrix Systems had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. Citrix Systems traded up $1.46 for the day and closed at $100.98

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $719.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $429,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $141,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,421 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,970.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,087 shares of company stock worth $1,222,251. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,060,558 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,562,972,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 8,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,459,674 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,410,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after buying an additional 251,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $203,231,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

