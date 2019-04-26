TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Sun Communities comprises approximately 2.1% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $281,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 1,653 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $188,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,912 shares of company stock worth $1,985,363. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $122.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $91.03 and a 52-week high of $123.49.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 371 communities comprising over 128,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

