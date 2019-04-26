Trackwise Designs (TWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.00

Trackwise Designs PLC (LON:TWD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 32891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

The company has a market cap of $17.40 million and a PE ratio of 196.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82.

In other news, insider Mark Hodgkins acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £810 ($1,058.41).

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

