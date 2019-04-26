Town Sports International (CLUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Town Sports International had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLUB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 7,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,365. Town Sports International has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

CLUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 38,333 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $215,431.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp purchased 38,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $205,304.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,840,806 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,720.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,543 shares of company stock valued at $545,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Town Sports International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Town Sports International worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

