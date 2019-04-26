TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s share price traded up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 677,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,286,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/toughbuilt-indu-sh-tblt-trading-8-4-higher.html.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.