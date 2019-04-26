Topaz Coin (TOPAZ) Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Topaz Coin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Topaz Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Topaz Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Topaz Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00433485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.01013059 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00178278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001346 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Topaz Coin Profile

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Topaz Coin Coin Trading

Topaz Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Topaz Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Topaz Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Topaz Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Topaz Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Topaz Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.