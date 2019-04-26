Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXFT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Luxoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Luxoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Luxoft by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Luxoft by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luxoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luxoft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE:LXFT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.43. Luxoft Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. Luxoft’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxoft Holding Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/tokio-marine-asset-management-co-ltd-takes-1-76-million-position-in-luxoft-holding-inc-lxft.html.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.