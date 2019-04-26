Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.07 Million Position in ARRIS International plc (ARRS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,958 shares during the period. ARRIS International accounts for 0.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ARRIS International were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kresge Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in ARRIS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ARRIS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in ARRIS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in ARRIS International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 311,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARRS remained flat at $$31.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.92. ARRIS International plc has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Ian Edward Whiting sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $445,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Potts sold 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $491,302.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,799.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,043. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

