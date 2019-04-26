Titcoin Price Down 13.5% This Week (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Titcoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Titcoin has a total market cap of $20,397.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,320.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.72 or 0.05091912 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.02177751 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017319 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000561 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Titcoin

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 64,171,318 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin . The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

