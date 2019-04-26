Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,357 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Innovations LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 37,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. 12,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,517. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

