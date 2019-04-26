Thor Industries (THO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thor Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,522. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 352,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

