TFI International (TFII) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TFI International from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.73.

Shares of TSE TFII traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$44.44. 115,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,523. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$33.36 and a 52-week high of C$49.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,056,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,266,720. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,300 shares of company stock worth $7,896,600.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

