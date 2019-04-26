Texas Instruments (TXN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $118.99 and last traded at $118.80, with a volume of 650853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.

The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.37% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,023 shares of company stock worth $23,320,068 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,252,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,735 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,012,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,548,000 after acquiring an additional 579,953 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

