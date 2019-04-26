Texas Instruments (TXN) PT Raised to $106.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $119.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 53.37%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $929,658.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,023 shares of company stock worth $23,320,068. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

